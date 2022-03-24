Behind the Lyrics: Anthony Malascalza Talks About His Songwriting Process

In Malascalza’s words, “My goal is to use my songs to highlight some of the issues affecting the youth as I want to encourage young people.”

While you can fall in love with a song without understanding its message, we cannot dispute that lyrics are one of the most important aspects of any song. They help us better understand the thought process behind the making of the music and connect with the artist on a deeper level.

According to the talented singer-songwriter Anthony Malascalza, lyrics are the backbone of any song. He explains that it would be hard to know the intended message the artist is trying to pass across without understanding the lyrics. To ensure that his audience not only relates to his music but also learns something from it, Anthony has made it his mission to create impactful songs. He uses his musical talent to spread love positivity and share his story with the rest of the world.

In his words, “My goal is to use my songs to highlight some of the issues affecting the youth as I want to encourage young people.” “Getting to achieve your dreams is not easy, and there are a lot of challenges,” explains Anthony. But you shouldn’t let that get in your way.

Through sharing his incredible journey, Anthony shows his fan base that you can fulfill your dreams despite the obstacles. “You just need to be dedicated to your goals and remain patient,” says Anthony.

As an up-and-coming artist, establishing your place can be hard, especially when you don’t have someone to hold your hand. Having been through a similar situation, Anthony says that through composing his music, he wants to empower others in the music scene as he shares some of his lessons.