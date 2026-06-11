Inside the Anonymous Campaign Targeting Larry Jackson and Gamma

After a favorable Bloomberg profile, anonymous websites targeting Larry Jackson and Gamma appeared online and were rapidly amplified across social media. A new lawsuit seeks to uncover who was behind the campaign and why it was launched.

Two days after Bloomberg published a favorable profile of Larry Jackson and his media company Gamma, two anonymous websites appeared online accusing him of fraud.

Within seventy-two hours, hundreds of social media accounts that had never posted anything before suddenly came alive to spread the links.

Nobody signed their name to any of it.

That sequence of events is now at the center of a lawsuit Gamma filed in New York State Supreme Court, and it raises a set of questions the music industry should be asking out loud.

What Happened

According to the complaint, the websites larryjacksonexposed.com and gammaexposed.com went live on or about April 23, 2026, branding Jackson as “Larry Scammson” and the company as “Scamma.” The sites accuse Gamma of streaming fraud, embezzlement, and financial mismanagement, claims the company calls categorically false in its filing.

The lawsuit describes what came next as a coordinated amplification campaign. Hundreds of accounts on X, all created months earlier in December and showing no other activity, posted links to the sites within a twelve-minute window. Similar posts appeared on Reddit before accounts were banned.

Gamma says it hired forensic investigators to trace the operation. They could not. The complaint states the sites were deliberately configured to mask their hosting infrastructure and hide the origin server, which is why the company is now asking a court for the subpoena power to unmask whoever is behind it.

The Timeline Tells Its Own Story

Date Event December 2025 Hundreds of fake X accounts created, then left dormant April 21, 2026 Bloomberg publishes a positive, deeply reported profile of Jackson and Gamma April 23, 2026 larryjacksonexposed.com and gammaexposed.com go live April 25 to 26, 2026 Dormant bot accounts fire, hundreds of posts within a twelve-minute window May 7, 2026 Page Six reports the sites are circulating in music industry C suites May 26, 2026 Gamma files suit in New York State Supreme Court

The twitter accounts were built months before the websites appeared. The pattern described in the complaint suggests a level of planning that extends beyond a spontaneous reaction.

Hijacking the News Cycle

Every major magazine profile produces a predictable spike: readers see the story, get curious, and go to Google. For a window of days, search interest in that name runs at its peak.

The attack sites launched directly into that wave. The thousands of people searching Larry Jackson because of the most flattering coverage of his career were exactly the audience served the ugliest. The good press became the delivery system for the smear.

That timing suggests whoever is behind the websites understood how news cycles and search behavior work.

The Questions Worth Asking

Why would a legitimate whistleblower wait until two days after a major Bloomberg profile to publish? Insiders with real information bring documents to journalists, regulators, or lawyers. They do not time their disclosures to land on top of a company’s best press cycle.

Who registers anonymous domains, masks the hosting, and prepares hundreds of dormant bot accounts months in advance? Creating an account farm in December for an April launch requires planning and budget.

Why do the specific claims map so precisely onto the three things that kill a private company’s value? The fundraise, the roster, the numbers. Whoever wrote this understood exactly what makes investors, artists, and partners nervous.

The oldest question in any investigation still applies here. Who benefits?

The Three Confidence Layers Being Targeted

A private company like Gamma does not trade on a stock exchange. Its value lives in three pools of confidence. Each one was hit deliberately.

Investor confidence. When the next funding conversation happens with Eldridge, Alpha Wave, or anyone new, what does it cost a company to have “embezzlement” sitting in its founder’s search results, even attached to claims a court filing calls categorically false? Who gains if that next check shrinks or stalls?

Artist confidence. When a manager weighs Gamma against a major label for their client’s next deal, what does a whispered “I heard Mariah and Usher quietly left” do in that room, even when the lawsuit says those exits never happened? Who signs the artist that hesitation scares away?

Partner confidence. Brands, studios, and platforms attach their names to companies, not court dockets. How many deal memos slowed down in May because somebody in legal Googled Gamma first? Who picks up the business that hesitation leaves on the table?

The specific false claims the complaint identifies include:

Gamma used bot generated purchases to inflate sales figures for Kanye West’s album Bully

Jackson “is down to his last $10 million of the $100 million he raised”

Investor funds were embezzled for private flights and personal PR

Mariah Carey and Usher quietly exited the company

Jackson lied to Gamma staff about a contractual clause with Kanye West

The complaint argues that the pattern was intentional and designed to undermine key stakeholder relationships.

Who Would Do This and Why

That is the question the lawsuit has not yet answered, and it is the one executives should be sitting with.

Gamma launched in 2023 with backing from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, Apple, and A24, positioning itself as an alternative to the three major labels. It signed Snoop Dogg, Usher, Rick Ross, and Sexyy Red, acquired distribution infrastructure through Vydia, and moved into catalog through partnerships with Eldridge’s copyright holdings. A company doing all of that is not operating in a vacuum. It is taking market share, competing for artists, and bidding on catalog against established players with deep pockets and strong motives to slow it down.

Gamma competes for artists, catalog acquisitions, distribution relationships, and investment capital. Those competitive arenas create obvious incentives for a variety of market participants, though the lawsuit does not identify any specific actor.

A Pattern Bigger Than One Company

Bloomberg’s profile focused on Gamma’s growth, artist roster, and ambitions to challenge traditional label structures. The anonymous websites appeared less than forty-eight hours later. Whether that timing was coincidental or strategic is ultimately one of the questions the lawsuit seeks to answer.

Gamma is not alone. According to Billboard’s reporting on the complaint, the same Page Six article that covered the Gamma websites also reported on a separate anonymous smear campaign targeting WME executive chairman Ari Emanuel. Two of the most powerful figures in entertainment, hit by anonymous websites in the same season.

The industry has seen this movie before. In 2022 the band All Time Low went to court to unmask anonymous accounts spreading allegations against its members and later said its investigation found the claims were fabricated.

Anonymous reputational warfare is becoming a standard tool of business competition. The Gamma lawsuit may be the first time the music industry has fought back at this scale. It will not be the last time someone tries it.

One side has filed a public lawsuit seeking answers. The other remains anonymous.

The music business has a stake in that answer too.

The New Economics of Reputation Attacks

Twenty years ago, a rival might leak a rumor to a trade publication.

Today, anonymous websites, AI generated content, bot networks, and search manipulation allow someone to manufacture the appearance of a scandal at a fraction of the cost. There is no editor to call for comment. There is no byline to hold accountable. There is no paper trail unless a court compels one.

According to Music Business Worldwide’s review of the filing, Gamma’s complaint describes the campaign as “a new and insidious form of corporate interference unique to the social media and artificial intelligence age, in which anonymous actors deploy bot networks to astroturf a false narrative into the public consciousness without even a semblance of truth or accountability.”

Whether Gamma ultimately wins or loses its case, the larger issue is that reputation attacks have become cheaper, faster, and harder to trace than ever before. The playbook described in the complaint—build the infrastructure months in advance, time the launch to a news spike, flood social media with bots, and circulate the links in C-suite inboxes, does not require a large budget. It requires patience and intent.

If it worked against a company backed by Eldridge, Apple, and A24, it can work against anyone.

Whether Gamma prevails or not, the case may become an important test of how courts handle anonymous reputation attacks in the digital era. The questions raised by the lawsuit reach far beyond one company or one executive.

Sources and Citations

The Court Filing and Lawsuit

The Smear Sites and Bot Campaign