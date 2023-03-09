Ex-Apple Music Exec Larry Jackson Launches Gamma Company Featuring Usher, Rick Ross & Snoop Dogg

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“The power of intellectual property and creative expression cannot be contained to any one format.”

Larry Jackson served as Apple Music’s Global Creative Director for seven years. The music industry insider has now launched Gamma. The multimedia platform features music stars like Usher and Rick Ross on the roster.

According to a press release, Larry Jackson’s Gamma will have reach into music, films, merchandise, fashion, web3, and more. Apple Inc. is partnering with Jackson and other companies to support the new endeavor.

“We’re excited to see Larry’s vision come to life with Gamma,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music. “We’re always looking for new ways to support creators, and we can’t wait to see what talent across music, video, podcasts, and more dream up.”

Gamma also received financial backing from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and film distributor A24. The new company is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and London. Key initiatives for the startup already include Snoop Dogg and his Death Row catalog.

Larry Jackson Says Gamma Will Help Artists Connect With Their Fans

“The power of intellectual property and creative expression cannot be contained to any one format,” stated Larry Jackson. “The artists shaping today’s culture not only create music, but also video, film, podcasts, fashion, and more. They shouldn’t have to jump through multiple hoops to express themselves.”

Jackson continued, “Gamma is built with the flexibility and aptitude that creators need to connect with fans on all formats and across all channels – with transparency and no restriction.”

Gamma’s leadership team consists of Larry Jackson as Co-Founder/CEO and Ike Youssef as Co-Founder/President. In addition, Scott Seviour (Chief Marketing Officer), Nathalie Besharat (EVP of Content Operations), and Breyon Prescott (EVP of Content and Music) work for the company.

“We are a progressive media company powered by the best-in-class content distribution and analytics software by way of our Vydia acquisition. And central to its core, gamma is an ideas company,” Jackson also added.