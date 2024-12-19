Pitbull Announces Vegas After Dark the Residency

Pitbull’s Vegas After Dark residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas kicks off on November 8, 2024, with eight electrifying shows through March 2025. Fans can expect a high-energy experience featuring hits like “Timber” and “Give Me Everything,” complete with stunning visuals and pyrotechnics.

On September 20, Pitbull announced he would be doing a series of eight concerts over four separate weekends in November 2024, January 2025, and March 2025 called Pitbull: Vegas After Dark the Residency in Las Vegas. Pitbull Las Vegas Tickets went on presale on September 24.

The talented Cuban-American rapper debuted this **Las Vegas residency** on Friday November 8 at the BleauLive Theater. He also did a show on Saturday, November 9 and will be performing on three more weekends here in Sin City in the coming year.

Pitbull Tour Details

How Long Are Pitbull Shows?

Like the Pitbull concert times we have seen during his 2024 Party After Dark Tour and ones from previous tours, these shows in his Las Vegas residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas are expected to be on the longer side and can last up to three to four hours.

His 2024 Party After Dark Tour is hitting 26 cities in the US with the first two Las Vegas shows a special little extension of this new residency. He is still in the middle of this tour and has some **Pitbull Tickets** for other shows you can get for later this month.

Pitbull Tour Opening Acts

The opening act for Pitbull’s 2024 Party After Dark Tour has been SiriusXM Globalization DJs with the special guest for this tour T-Pain.

The eight Las Vegas shows in this residency are basically an extension of the 2024 Party After Dark Tour and will include “state-of-the art visuals, pyrotechnics” and an expected array of Pitbull hit songs like “Timber,” Time of Our Lives,” and “Give Me Everything,” the last three songs the artist did at his October 3 concert at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.

Pitbull 2024 Party After Dark Tour Setlist

Here is the 20-song setlist from Pitbull’s concert from the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California on Thursday, October 3:

Don’t Stop the Party Hotel Room Service International Love/Bounce Generation Sweet Child o’ Mine/Rain Over Me Whoomp! (There It is) (Tag Team cover) I Feel Good Suavemente (Elvis Crespo cover) The Anthem Gasolina (Daddy Yankee cover) Shake (Ying Yang Twins cover) Culo I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) Hey Baby (Drop it to the floor) On the Floor/I Like It/DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love Feel This Moment Fireball JUMPIN (Lil Jon cover) Timber Time of Our Lives Give Me Everything

Kindly note that this is a partial list of locations and dates. Please visit Pitbull Tickets page for the complete list of tour dates.

Dates Day Location Jan 24 Friday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Jan 25 Saturday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Mar 7 Friday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Mar 8 Saturday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Mar 12 Wednesday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Mar 14 Friday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Mar 15 Saturday BleuLive Theater At Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Where Can I Get Pitbull Tickets?

You can purchase your **Cheap Pitbull Tickets** for both the four late December shows in New Jersey and Connecticut as well as the Pitbull Las Vegas Residency January and March dates here at TicketX where we have an industry-low flat fee for buyers and absolutely no commission fees for sellers.

Any first-time buyers looking for Pitbull Las Vegas tickets at the BleauLive Theater can get an additional 10% off their show purchases by using this special December promo code.

About Pitbull

Pitbull came onto the music scene in the early 2000s as a Latin hip-hop, reggaeton, and crunk performer. His debut album was M.I.A.M.I., which came out in 2004*.* The now 43-year-old was born in Miami in 1981 and his real name is Armando Christian Perez.

In 2009 he had a major breakthrough will the release of the album Pitbull Starring in the Revolution—his fourth studio album—and the hit songs “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” and “Hotel Room Service” received heavy airplay and peaked at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively on the Billboard Top 100 charts.

Pitbull continued to evolve and he rebranded himself as a pop artist with the release of his sixth and seventh records Planet Pitt (2011) and Global Warming (2012). He landed his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Give Me Everything” (featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer).

He also charted with the Top 10 single “Feel This Moment” (with Christina Aguilera) and in 2013 his song “Timber” (featuring Kesha) became his second No. 1 hit. Pitbull has sold more than 25 million studio albums and over 100 million singles worldwide.

Pitbull is also involved in a number of other ventures including the radio station on SiriusXM called Pitbull’s Globalization which sees DJs from there as his opening acts on this recent tour as well as co-ownership of the **NASCAR Trackhouse Racing** team which was founded by Justin Marks and includes drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.