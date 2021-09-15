504Yung Ft. Icewear Vezzo – “Directions” Video

“Directions” is a nice intro for New Orleans’ own 504Yung,

New Orleans and Detroit connect as 504Yung enlists Motor City standout Icewear Vezzo for the visual to “Directions.”

Released as a single earlier this year, “Directions” is listed on 504Yung’s latest EP titled ‘Rich off Profit.’

The single serves as the perfect introduction for the fast-rising newcomer to new audiences worldwide.

With Icewear Vezzo’s Detroit-infused bars peppering the upbeat track, the song is surely something that listeners will be putting on repeat. Furthermore, it’s the perfect song to showcase 504Yung’s authenticity, vulnerability, and raw energy – something that defines each and every song he creates.

Watch the visual below and check out ‘Rich off Profit,’ which is currently available on all streaming platforms.