AJDAGURU’s “Love Yourself” Debuts At No. 93 On Spotify’s USA Daily Top 200 Chart

AJ has wheeled in millions of listeners worldwide with a feel-good song focused solely on self-love. In addition, Love Yourself has also surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify.

2021 has been nothing short of victorious for AJDAGURU – and he’s just getting started. Following the release of visuals for Love Yourself, the hit single is now charting at no. 93 on Spotify’s USA Daily Top 200 Chart. Clearly a fan favorite, AJ has wheeled in millions of listeners worldwide with a feel-good song focused solely on self-love. In addition, Love Yourself has also surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify.

In the music video for Love Yourself, videographer Kid Avid captures AJ bonding with beautiful animals at an exotic ranch. The Texas crooner sings, “You are not alone / Just keep on fighting stay strong / I’m here to help you love yourself, help you love yourself / Be happy, not sad, you can be yourself / Don’t you worry at all, you got lots of help.”

Love Yourself serves as the second pre-release track from AJ’s debut studio album, A Different Side Of Me. The first single, Seen It All, allowed fans to get to know him better as he opened up about some of the most trying times in his life. The song did exceptionally well, leaving #GURUGANG anxiously waiting for more.

A Different Side Of Me is slated to arrive at the end of 2021, but will absolutely be worth the wait. Compiled of at least 10 solid tracks that have been composed and produced entirely by AJ, the album will not feature any guest appearances.

Guru says his music doesn’t represent any specific genre and looks forward to fans embracing it. He previously stated, “I belong in no genre. I am a musician creating music that feels right, whether it be singing or rapping. A Difference Side Of Me will most definitely display all of that.”

As an independent artist, AJDAGURU continues to achieve the impossible.