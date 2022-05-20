Canadian Artists Aligo And YardboyK Turn ‘Pain Into Glory’ On New EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out some new music by Canadian artists Aligo And YardboyK.

Canada has been the hub for music for a long time, and more than ever are indie artists making waves in the game. Insert Canadian rappers Aligo and YardboyK who are excited as ever to be releasing their first ever joint EP titled Pain To Glory.

Released via Litt Music/The Orchard, the 6-track project is spearheaded by their newest single “Glory,” featuring an old-school sample that immediately ensues nostalgia. The hook itself, “We turning pain into glory,” sets the tone for the rest of the project to follow, as both Aligo and YardboyK trade introspective verse back and forth.

Pain To Glory also features previous singles “No Heart,” “Winner’s Circle,” and “Ground Floor,” accumulating hundreds of thousands of streams in advance.

Aligo is an international citizen, going from Canada to Oslo to London and best known for his artful anthems. TikTok sensation Annabella Kline has championed his music on her channel , as well as on Green Tea Radio in Los Angeles. His vocals can also be heard on Marie Dahlstrom’s “Sparks” [with Dan Diggas].

YardboyK is a Ottawa native who’s been steadily building his fanbase, best known for tracks “Merka,” “Beautiful Vibe,” and “Demons.”

Together, both prove to be the next dynamic duo out of Canada.