Armani Jackson Releases Chilling New Single And Visuals For “Haunted”

Check out Armani Jackson’s new video for his song “Haunted.”

Emerging “emo hip-hop” artist Armani Jackson just dropped his latest single and visuals for “Haunted.”

Being no stranger to the spotlight, Armani is best known for his acting roles, starring alongside Vin Diesel in “The Last Witch Hunter”, Lionsgate’s “Cooties”, and for his upcoming lead role as the character “Joey” the TBS/HBO Max series “Chad.”

The newbie is confidently stepping into the hip-hop and R&B scene with flying colors, recently working with producers such as the Morgue (Lil Yachty, Saweetie, Quavo) and with upcoming collaborators and legendary Grammy-winning producers Stargate (Rihanna, Khalid, Beyonce, Trey Songz).

His songwriting has a stripped-down way of sharing his life lessons in an uncomplicated and vulnerable way, causing his lyrical delivery to land with sincerity.

“Haunted” gives a raw glimpse into the artist’s inner struggle with sleep paralysis while at the same time overcoming loss and heartache after a devastating break-up.

“I often suffer from something called sleep paralysis (a temporary inability to move or speak while falling asleep or upon waking which usually results in disturbing hallucinations during an episode) so I wrote this song about battling sleep paralysis while simultaneously battling the memories of a past relationship.”

The song features swooning vocals, infectious yet still emotive R&B production, and a winning hook.

“Haunted” makes you feel like you’re drowning—in despondency, in self-reflection, in escapism. It’s dipped in many shades of the artist’s melancholia, illness, and pain. Armani Jackson is an artist on the rise and we can’t wait to follow his journey.

Watch “Haunted” here: