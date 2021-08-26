Ashlee Bankz – “Talk To Me Nice”

Rising Chicago star Ashlee Bankz returns today with her new single and video “Talk to Me Nice.” The new release kicks off a run of music that has been asked for from current fans and is set to bring in a new group of supporters.
“Talk To Me Nice” is a warning to everyone that Bankz is entering a new season, exhibited by her blazing flow and desire to obtain everything she desires.
“Talk to me nice cause I ain’t regular b####/don’t care about the price, whatever I want I get,” Bankz spits over the Epikh Pro produced beat, which features a sample of Mike Jones’ classic “Still Tippin.”