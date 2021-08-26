Ashlee Bankz – “Talk To Me Nice”

Rising Chicago star Ashlee Bankz returns today with her new single and video “Talk to Me Nice.”

Rising Chicago star Ashlee Bankz returns today with her new single and video “Talk to Me Nice.” The new release kicks off a run of music that has been asked for from current fans and is set to bring in a new group of supporters.

“Talk To Me Nice” is a warning to everyone that Bankz is entering a new season, exhibited by her blazing flow and desire to obtain everything she desires.

“Talk to me nice cause I ain’t regular b####/don’t care about the price, whatever I want I get,” Bankz spits over the Epikh Pro produced beat, which features a sample of Mike Jones’ classic “Still Tippin.”