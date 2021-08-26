AZ – “The Wheel” ft Jahiem

It’s been a decade since AZ has graced us with an album, but AZ has been teasing fans for years that a sequel to his classic and platinum debut, Doe Or Die, was on the horizon. Coinciding with Doe Or Die recently celebrating its 25 year anniversary, AZ has announced the long-anticipated and awaited sequel, Do Or Die 2, is finally upon us.

After premiering the first official single, “The Wheel,” featuring Jaheim a few weeks ago with by Ebro/Apple Music, AZ returns with a fresh new visual, which is directed by Gerard Victor.