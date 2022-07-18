Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While in the marines, A##### gravitated toward music and art to help him get through the harsh conditions of combat.

“A##### The Marine” is a combat veteran, content creator, hip hop enthusiast, and entrepreneur. After serving in the US Marines, he fully embraced his creativity. Marines must have the unwavering grit to continue on when others quit. It’s this mindset that keeps A##### determined to always get better. A##### grew up in Brooklyn, New York but was born in Trinidad. His parents are very traditional and hip-hop music was frowned upon in his household. Music was an escape for him. His passion for art and music is what keeps him constantly evolving.

While in the marines, he gravitated toward music and art to help him get through the harsh conditions of combat. The marine veteran has experienced combat multiple times and has been medically diagnosed with complex ptsd. His obsession with creativity keeps it under control. The fighting spirit found in each and every Marine is what enables them to get through tough times with an even tougher resilience. A##### is a force to recognize in the industry because of his exceptional back story.

To say that he has a love for the culture is an understatement. For him, it’s about the joy of every endeavor. A##### The Marine has a significant vision for himself and he is consistently grinding towards that vision. If there’s one thing for certain, A##### has the talent and drive to succeed in everything he sets his mind to.