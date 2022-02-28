Baby Keem – “16”

Baby Keem gave us the official video for “16” from his album ‘the melodic blue” recently and it gives us a lot to think about. If you’ve been hibernating and ain’t hip, the project is out now: https://babykeem.lnk.to/TheMelodicBlue, but this is def some outside the box love stuff going on here, which is what you would expect for a song about being in love when you’re 16 and seeing life through the lens of your phone.

For the visual directed by Jonas Lindstroem, Baby Keem def isn’t giving us the kind of bars we have come to expect from Kendrick curated music, but this has major radio and commercial potential so we can see how they went this route with the hypnotic Iconoclast & project3 produced melodies.