Badda TD returned stronger than ever this year with his single “Moonwalking,” and he embarked on a successful U.S. tour alongside Fivio Foreign.

The Prince of Flatbush, Brooklyn now even has his own 7-song Gangsta Grillz mixtape alongside DJ Drama.

Badda has released a brand-new video for his single “Put In Work,” and he’s dropped his debut EP ‘The World Is Yours: Gangsta Grillz’ today!

Check out the EP & video below!