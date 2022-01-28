Benny The Butcher And J. Cole Body The Alchemist-Produced “Johnny P’s Caddy”

For J. Cole’s Birthday, we got a huge gift! A very dope collaboration with Benny The Butcher and The Alchemist on “Johnny P’s Caddy!”

An unholy alliance has formed.

Benny The Butcher and J. Cole have joined forces on a new banger called “Johnny P’s Caddy.” It is not immediately known what that means, but what is immediately known is that his is an incredible collaboration. The song seems to be from the looming Tana Talk 4 project on the way.

Lets just get this out the way: J. Cole spits like a man possessed. He literally chides the Son. “I’m probably gonna go to hell if Jesus ask me for a feature,” the rapper says as he also ushers in his birthday (Jan. 28.) Benny is no slouch on the song and waxes poetically about escaping the trap, but still securing the bag.

Check out the song and put it on repeat. There’s quite a lot to appreciate on this Alchemist-produced track.