Bhad Bhabie Drops ‘Miss Understood’ Music Video

Bhad Bhabie returns to the music scene with sizzling visuals for her lead single “Miss Understood.” Directed by Tiny Tapes and Orazio and filmed in Los Angeles, the high-energy video will be featured on her forthcoming EP.

From viral sensation to multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon, 18-year-old Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bhabie) is a true 21st-century star, known worldwide for her mischievous flow, razor-sharp wordplay, and unstoppable charisma. With over a billion global streams thus far, the Florida-born rapper has emerged as a landmark talent.

Co-written by London Jae (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cardi B) and produced by Go Grizzly (Future, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani) the song’s hook “They say I’m trouble, but maybe I’m just misunderstood…” seems apropos for the star who sometimes finds herself in hot water for being so outspoken. This time Bhad Bhabie has channeled all her passionate energy into creating a new more mature sound while continuing to carve out her own niche in the hip hop world.

“I’ve definitely evolved with my sound. My new music is less gimmicky, I feel like a lot of my old music was kinda childish,” she said. “I was young, I was 14 and 15. Now I’m 18 and I’m definitely going to show that I’m more mature with my content and delivery.”