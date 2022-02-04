Bully Wiz – Tic Tac Toe Feat. G Herbo & On Point Like OP

We know many of you are familiar with one of the biggest cannabis families of today’s modern culture BACKPACK BOYZ. Well if you are, the name Bully Wiz will definitely ring off in your head when you hear about them.

BULLY WIZ born in San Francisco, a 1st generation son of immigrants from El Salvador has certainly made a name for himself by being the face of BACKPACK BOYZ. Known for his huge personality and music which is currently trending, Bully continues to kill the game time after time showing he is here to stay for the long run.

Superstars G Herbo and On Point Like OP join rising San Francisco recording artist Bully Wiz on the new release, titled “Tic Tac Toe,” out now on all DSPs. After running through the Bay Area in the previous visual, Bully and crew run through Chicago, wreaking havoc with dripping diamonds everywhere.

“Tic Tac Toe” adds to Bully Wiz’s string of recent hits, proving he is here for the long run. Outside of music, Bully Wiz is the face of the popular cannabis group BackPack Boyz. Like “Mob Ties,” Bully’s latest is scheduled to appear on the rising star’s forthcoming project coming 2022. Along with G Herbo and On Point Like OP, the project will feature AllBlack, Rayven Justice, and many more. Watch the new video now and follow Bully Wiz on social media.

Connect with Bully Wiz:

https://www.instagram.com/backpackboyz_bullywiz/