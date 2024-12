Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes shows that AI is not totally evil.

Busta Rhymes has always been one of the most animated rappers in the game. But now, the dungeon dragon takes his art to new heights in “Unleash Me.” The New York native employs a liberal use of AI with spectacular results. The Benny Boom-directed experience creates the perfect match for the Nottz-produced banger.