Cam Wallace- “Deez Boyz’

Continuing his ‘Three Perfect Moment’s EP campaign, Houston native Cam Wallace has released the visual to fan-favorite cut “Deez Boyz.”

Following the explosive remix for “Retail” with Wiz Khalifa as well as his soul-bearing reintroduction on “We Made It,” the Derell Boson-directed small screen interpretation of the Vincent Macauly-produced track captures the triple threat talent in his natural element; illuminated by the city lights.

Raised on the Northside, Cameron “Cam” Wallace is a seasoned songwriter and producer-turned-emcee. Perfecting his craft day in and day out he landed first major production credit in 2016 by way of Beyonce’s Jay-Z-assisted banger “Upgrade U.” The high-profile achievement was soon followed by placements with Jeezy, B.o.B, Omarion, Justine Skye, Chris Brown, Yelawolf, Rock City, and Lecrae.

The following year he executive produced Slim Thug‘s ‘The World Is Yours’ album. Watch the HD-clip for “Deez Boyz” below, and stream ‘These Perfect Moments’ in its entirety.