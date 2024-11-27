Chuck D & Consequence Tackle Domestic Challenges With “What Has America Done”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chuck D and Consequence link for this powerful anthem. Check it out and weigh in.

Hip-Hop revolutionary Chuck D and Queens rapper Consequence teamed up on on the powerful new track, “What Has America Done,” a socially-charged collaboration. The song is featured on Consequence’s album Nice Doing Business With You.

The powerful song includes vocals from Tony Williams and takes a hard look at systemic issues in America. Cons digs deep, addressing racial inequality, police brutality and societal neglect.

In the song, the A Tribe Called Quest affiliate pulls no punches, delivering lines like: “So what has America done for me?/Push the goal line further?/Accuse me of murder?/Fed me French fries and burgers?”

The accompanying music video is highly produced, reinforcing the track’s themes with vivid imagery of racial discrimination, homelessness, and police violence. It arrives as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second term in the White House.

Trump’s re-election has reignited interest in dystopian themes like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, George Orwell’s 1984 and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451.

“What Has America Done” channels the anxieties of these turbulent times, and gives Cons one of his best songs.