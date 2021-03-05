‘Coming 2 America’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Includes ‘Rhythms of Zamunda’ With Def Jam Africa

(AllHipHop Music)
Today, one of the first blockbuster movies of 2021, COMING 2 AMERICA, premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries. WIth the movie Def Jam Recordings has launched two unique album projects, available now on all streaming platforms:
Initially fans were introduced to The Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album, which features an all-star collection of songs featured in the film from Teyana Taylor, Gladys Knight, John Legend, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, and more. The project is also highlighted by two advance singles ”Go Big” by YG & Big Sean, and ”I’m A King” by Bobby Sessions & Megan Thee Stallion which was featured in the official movie trailer.
Then Def Jam keeps the party going with an alternate project from Def Jam Africa with an effort called Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired by Coming 2 America, This project is a collection of originals in conjunction with Def Jam Africa from African artists inspired by the film, including the advance single ”Black & White” by South Africa’s most-streamed artist Nasty C & Ari Lennox. With Afro-Beats, Dancehall and Reggae crossover records being so popular this project should have a few bangers on there.