Dallas Artist Emaj Delivers Fashion Inspired Single “Supreme”

Today Dallas-based R&B talent Emaj has returned with new music for fans with his single “Supreme.” After releasing three albums in a short period of time this Texas vocalist is back again showing everyone why his sound is the truth and why there should be more attention on the bubbling hot bed of talent that’s in the Dallas Fort-Worth region.

Developing his sound in the rich delta blues region of Texas, where Jazz, Blues and R&B has deep roots, Emaj has lived all over Dallas and has a pulse on his city and its lively music scene.

“I’ve pretty much lived in every part of Dallas and lived in every part of the city. I know a little bit about every area of the city,” Emaj explained. “The music scene here is very broad, you got your jazz and you got your rap, you got your rock, and I attend a lot of these events. A lot of these events are top notch. I feel the Dallas scene as far as music is really underrated. I advise people to come out and experience it for sure. I think it’s starting to catch a lot of people’s attention, but as far as producers I don’t think that they are underrated. The J Whites, the S-1’s and people like that are definitely getting their shine.”

When describing his sound, Emajsaid that his sound is difficult to pin down but that it’s like, “a medicine cabinet to soothe your soul.”

“My sound is diverse, you can’t put my sound in one category. I look at my sound and how it impacts people and so I look at my music as medicine and the medicine cabinet is my catalogue. A person can go into my catalogue and pick out whatever they want to soothe their soul. That’s how my song ‘Something Real’ impacted people.”

According to Emajand from what fans have said in the comments on social media the song “Something Real” had a big impact on it’s listeners and helped many people battle through tough times during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I got so many so many replies. You know, emails about how it helped people through what they were going through in life. You know, it even reached people that were incarcerated. At one point, somehow it got to them. You know when they got released they reached out and said like, “you helped me through my situation or whatever.”

The song is basically like, you have the idea of this relationship in your head. And you come to find out that it’s not what you thought it will be. I help people through relationship complications. I just help them build strength man. And that’s, that’s pretty much my whole purpose in this life is just pretty much just to bring peace, bring happiness, bring that type of energy to the soul. Because a lot of people need that, especially in these times, right?”

With his focus now shifted to album mode, Emaj is focused on releasing more music. Having spent time working on production and songwriting instead of recording new material, Emaj has a lot to get off his chest as he closes out 2021 and tries to keep the fans happy.

“I think my goals are just to release more music. It’s been awhile since I released music. I’ve been in the studio songwriting and working in the production department lately. And, I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and a lot of emails that are like, ‘when you dropping something new?’ You know, even though I dropped like three albums literally last year,” Emaj said laughing. “But you know people, you know, they, they want that music man. You know, that’s my plan for this year. To drop three or four records before the end of the year along with some video content. The fans need that now with everything that has been going on.”

