Dante Tweaks Inks New Distribution Deal With EMPIRE

Connecticut-based rapper Dante Tweaks is making waves in the industry with his unique blend of up-tempo trap beats and hard-hitting lyrics. He has just announced that he has signed a new distribution deal with EMPIRE, a major label in the music industry. This is a big deal for Tweaks, who has been working hard to make a name for himself in the music world.

One of the things that makes this new deal so exciting is that Tweaks’ latest release, “Why Can’t I Fall In love?” was crafted entirely in his own recording studio, Howell Records Studios, in Downtown New Britain, CT. This shows that you don’t need to be in a big, fancy recording studio to create great music. All you need is talent, dedication, and some know-how.

Speaking of know-how, Tweaks has been working closely with his producer, Ayo. Sev, to ensure his latest single is his best work yet. With careful attention paid to every detail, from the beats to the lyrics to the overall vibe of the album, Tweaks and Sev have created a masterpiece that will appeal to fans of all kinds of music.

Of course, it takes more than just great music to make it in the music industry – you also need to get your music out there and in front of as many people as possible. That’s where the distribution deal with EMPIRE comes in. As one of the industry’s biggest and most influential labels, EMPIRE has the resources and connections needed to help Tweaks reach a wider audience than ever before.

This is especially important for Tweaks, who has worked hard to establish himself in the Connecticut music scene. While the music scene in the state is just starting to boom, Tweaks has already made a name for himself with notable performances and collaborations, including a recent single release with famous influencer SPIDERCUZ called “MADOFF”. This kind of buzz and momentum caught EMPIRE’s attention, which is what will help Tweaks take his career to the next level.

One of the things that Tweaks is most proud of is that he owns his own recording studio, which takes clients from all over Connecticut. This shows how dedicated he is to his craft and how committed he is to helping other artists achieve their dreams. Tweaks know that the music industry is a business and approaches it with full intentions and heart. However, he never gives up, always stays true to himself, and has found a team that he can lock in with to achieve his goals.

That team includes not just his producer but also his fans and supporters, who have been with him every step of the way. They helped him get to where he is today, and he knows he wouldn’t be there without them. That’s why he’s so excited about this new distribution deal with EMPIRE: it’s a chance for him to reach even more people with his music and to share his message of love, hope, and resilience with the world. So for now, fans can look forward to the release of Tweaks’ new single, Why Can’t I Fall In Love?, which drops on February 25th.