Darius Martin Ft. Story. “Options” 

Los Angeles-based R&B meets pop artist Darius Martin just released a new single and video for “Options” featuring enigmatic R&B artist Story. This song instantly pulls the listener in with a smooth hook and enticing lyrics. Poking holes in the overstimulation of modern romance, Darius confides, “It’s a record that speaks to dating in a social media-driven world. Both men and women are constantly bombarded with dating options on the gram.”

Over dreamy beats and lavish cascades of piano, Darius Martin captains the track with rich textural vocals. The track is brimming with energy, hitting all the dopamine centers with iridescent sonics and decadent lyrics. The accompanying music video is sublimely sensual, with shots of Darius Martin serenading his love interest over a massage table, riding side by side in a sports car, and dancing through the hallways of a luxurious mansion.

Writing about the beauty and struggles found in life, Darius Martin aims to connect with his listeners deeply and takes from real-life experiences and contrasting perspectives to highlight “the good, bad, and in between.” After getting his degree from the Los Angeles Film Institute, Darius Martin took to the recording studio to begin creating his sonic world. An abstract thinker, Martin toes the line of genre between hip-hop, alt R&B, and undertones of pop. “Options Ft. Story.” is his latest release, further immersing his audience in his imaginative universe.

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Darius Martin pioneers expansive alt R&B music complete with pop-laced hooks and island-drenched soundscapes. Writing about the beauty and struggles found in life, Martin aims to connect with his listeners on a deep level, pouring his own emotions and autobiographical experiences into every release.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Darius Martin spent his childhood in Alamogordo, New Mexico where he took influence from the vastness of the desert. Relocating to Southern California in high school, Martin was an active and serious athlete in his teenage years. Fate though, had a different plan, and when a serious illness sidelined Martin, he began channeling his time into discovering his new passion for music.

Influenced by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Marvin Gaye, Martin began experimenting with different sounds and genres aiming to achieve a sound that is fresh as it is timeless. The songwriter attended the prestigious Los Angeles Film Institute where he graduated in 2020. His college experience further reinforced his passion and ambition to pursue a career in music. Equipped with the skills developed during his time at the Los Angeles Film Institute, he began recording music professionally.

In 2022, Martin released his debut single “Ring”, a sultry club-infused anthem drenched with intoxicating rhythms over deep dark basslines, pulsating beats, and melancholic lyrics that leaves a haunting memory of sensuality and abandonment. The single was followed by “Feel A Way”, a slow-burned, pitch-black alternative R&B track all about loss and regret. Martin’s emotive vocals fervently sing his remorse to a former lover, enticing the listener with every note.

“Already Won” is a melodic hip-hop single with Dribbletoomuch, where both artists take count of their accomplishments while celebrating their future success. An inspiring anthem that captures the relentless pursuit of excellence, the song inspires listeners to conquer their challenges and seize their moment in the spotlight. With “Waves”, Martin creates a seductive and introspective release detailing the pain of a push-and-pull romantic relationship. Organic percussion underlays layered brooding harmonies and visceral electronics highlighting the emotional upheaval of a broken relationship.

Darius Martin’s single “Options” details the whirlwind sensations of a wild romance. Shockingly seductive and sonically imaginative, the songwriter’s rich and textural vocals glide effortlessly over iridescent sonics and penetrating bass.

Crafting music that deeply resonates with his listeners, Darius Martin takes inspiration from real-life experiences and contrasting perspectives to highlight “the good, bad, and in between. I want real-life emotions and feelings to be poured out into my music.”

