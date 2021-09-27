Debbi James Shares How Struggle Has Shaped Her Life and Music Career

Singer, songwriter, recording artist, and performer Debbi James realized this in her teens and has since emerged as a star in the music industry.

“Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” — Napoleon Hill

The above quote is true for everyone who has accomplished something in life. Without effort or struggle, success can never be achieved. Challenges can be different for everyone, but they are an inevitable part of success for every individual. Singer, songwriter, recording artist, and performer Debbi James realized this in her teens and has since emerged as a star in the music industry. The young and charming artist is shining bright with her music, but her story about her struggle to succeed inspires many aspiring artists.

Debbi James was born to an American father and an Israeli mother. Her father, Steve James, was a famous action star in the late ‘80s who can be seen in many popular movies like American Ninja, I’m Gonna Get You Sucker, Delta Force, etc. Her mother was her driving force, inspiring her to chase her dreams. She even taught her not to be a victim of racism and to take every challenge as a lesson in life. Her amazing parents had a profound impact on her life during her formative years. Unfortunately, Debbi lost her father to pancreatic cancer when she was only 5. It was the biggest setback in her life to lose a parent at such a young age.

Her real struggle began she was 17. It was during this time that Debbi‘s mother died. With no one to take care of her, Debbi had to move in with her grandparents. Debbi was born in France and brought up for most of her life in Israel. This obviously had an impact on her English accent. At 19, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for music as a career. It was then she realized that her English needed a lot of improvement to meet the music industry standards.

With no guide to help her navigate the industry, Debbi started earning a living by working at a local café. Through her day-to-day interaction with other people in customer service, Debbi improved her English accent. When she felt her English had reached the standard where she could take on the music industry, she set off to chase her dreams.

It wasn’t easy for her to penetrate the industry as an outsider, but she remained undeterred in her aim. For years Debbi has relentlessly pursued her goals until she accomplished each of them. From music lessons to accent classes, Debbi left no stone unturned to reach the position she is in now.

Today, Debbi is a prominent singer and performer in the industry. She has toured the world with globally renowned artists like Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, and Rotem Cohen. Debbi has also been a part of The X Factor Israel. The young artist is now on a mission to carry the legacy that her father left behind.

She idolizes her father for his hard work that eventually earned him his stellar reputation. Debbi wants to leave a similar impact on people with her music as she intends to empower people.