Dillon & Batsauce Team Up With Headkrack For Haunting New Visual Halloween

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dillon & Batsauce have a new Halloween banger featuring Headkrack! The real Hip-Hop Halloween is over here!

From the depths of the underground, Dillon and Batsauce have released a chilling new music video, “Wakin’ Up Hungry,” from their album What Have We Done, which dropped earlier this year. This track, laced with Batsauce’s dark and menacing production, sets the stage for a Halloween-ready visual experience.

Dillon and Headkrack step into the eerie roles of a vampire and a werewolf, prowling through nightfall in a deadly hunt. The video, directed by LJ Ruffin and uniquely edited by Headkrack himself, blends live action with animation, creating a surreal fusion of reality and horror.

Brace yourself and watch if you dare. Discover more at FullPlateFam.com.