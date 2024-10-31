Dillon & Batsauce Team Up With Headkrack For Haunting New Visual Halloween

From the depths of the underground, Dillon and Batsauce have released a chilling new music video, “Wakin’ Up Hungry,” from their album What Have We Done, which dropped earlier this year. This track, laced with Batsauce’s dark and menacing production, sets the stage for a Halloween-ready visual experience.
Dillon and Headkrack step into the eerie roles of a vampire and a werewolf, prowling through nightfall in a deadly hunt. The video, directed by LJ Ruffin and uniquely edited by Headkrack himself, blends live action with animation, creating a surreal fusion of reality and horror.
Brace yourself and watch if you dare. Discover more at FullPlateFam.com.