DJLeach x King Lo – “Bouta Get Lit” ￼

DJLeach and King Lo are about to see some label funding via Swaggertown Records on the newest single “Bouta Get Lit”

The Saratogian native DJLeach has officially landed himself a partnership on a single deal with Swaggertown Records, as recent success on his collaborative effort on “420” featuring Yung Fate, Jake Strain, and Afroman. Which hit almost 3 million on Youtube and 1.5 million on Spotify. DJLeach and King Lo are about to see some label funding via Swaggertown Records on the newest single which is about to drop DJLeach, and King Lo is “Bouta Get Lit”.

Hopefully we’ll get to see them collaborate on an official music video.

Bouta Get Lit on YouTube!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaaw_GYb5fmLZ4uH9IjlWiQ

Follow DJLeach on Instagram! @DJLeach518

instagram.com/djleach518

Follow King Lo on Instagram @official_kinglo