Dream Ear Productions and Rap Legends Mistah F.A.B and Too Short Team Up for ‘West Side’

Dream Ear Productions, in a groundbreaking collaboration, joins forces with esteemed rap legends Mistah F.A.B and Too Short to release the highly anticipated track, “West Side.” This dynamic union of talent brings together the creative prowess of Dream Ear Productions and the legendary status of Mistah F.A.B and Too Short, resulting in a track that redefines the boundaries of hip-hop. “West Side” showcases the artists’ unparalleled skills, featuring inventive lyricism, captivating delivery, and a hard-hitting beat that resonates with listeners. Prepare to be swept away by the extraordinary synergy of Dream Ear Productions, Mistah F.A.B, and Too Short on “West Side”
