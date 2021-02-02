Ez Mil Goes Viral Internationally, Rapping in 3 Languages in “Panalo” (Win) 

(AllHipHop Music)
Philippines born rapper Ez Mil migrated to Las Vegas, Nevada 5 years ago, but remains proud of his Filipino roots.
On his song “Panalo” (Win), he encourages everyone to be proud of who they are, no matter where they are from and where they currently are. On this Wish Bus jaw-dropping performance of his song “Panalo,” Ez Mil raps in 3 different languages English, Tagalog (Filipino) & Ilocano.
In a matter of days, the video has gone virally globally and has been seen over 16M times in less than 3 days. The performance reached a new international audience when posted on the global media network, MYX. MYX is the biggest music media platform that showcases artists, movies & shows from the Filipino diaspora throughout the world on their TV network and digital music platforms like Twitch, kumu & Amazon Prime Video.
Fans of all ethnicities from different countries discover Hip Hop/R&B artists of Filipino descent like GRAMMY award-winning H.E.R., Saweetie, P-Lo, Guapdad 4000, Ruby Ibarra, Kiana V. Abra, Apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas), Loonie, Illmind & DJ Flict, Inigo Pascual alongside top DJs like Franzen, E-Rock, Icy Ice & E-Man.
Ez Mil’s biggest influences are Chris Brown, Eminem & ASAP Rocky. Although he grew up on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, the music that he writes and releases usually hit closer to his real life and are less theatrical than his heavy and destruction-driven metal music, but he doesn’t let that get in the way of his passion to deliver a solid experience to whoever takes a listen. He also takes deep inspiration from lyricists with unique cadences like Kendrick Lamar and Royce Da 5’9.
Ez Mil was born a Filipino, half Caucasian in Olongapo City, Philippines on July 27th, 1998. He was born to parents that were tearing it up in the nation’s local Rock & Roll scene. Olongapo City was his place of birth and where he was raised.
As the norm of rebellion from over-exposure, instead of Rock, Hip-Hop / Rap was the first musical genre he fell in love with. Then as he grew up, he was exposed to the peek of R&B / Pop infused with Hip-Hop.
Chris Brown’s music and dancing became the first obsession for Ez’s childhood self-expression, with there being a point where it was only Chris Brown’s songs and videos that he consumed as his choice of entertainment.
From that obsession, he grew his skills on the basics of vocal athleticism because of Brown’s songs. Brown inspired his love for dancing; which led Ez Mil to another obsession for the Jabbawockeez.
Ez Mil diversified his dance styles to include Krump, Michael Jackson, Pop n’ Lock, Isolation (a robotic dance subgenre), and a little bit of B-Boying. He’s a man of many musical genres and talents that include producing, dancing, illustrative art & skateboarding. With the amount of international exposure he is receiving, Ez Mil’s journey is just beginning.
Watch Ez Mil’s latest music video for “Cultura” featuring Hbom here.
Follow his journey at @ezekielmiller