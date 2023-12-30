“Family First” – The Latest Masterpiece from N.O.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

N.O.’s second EP, ‘A Goodfellas Cadence’, is a critically acclaimed work that explores the profound power of familial bonds.

Judgemental Records proudly presents N.O.’s latest masterpiece, his second EP, “A Goodfellas Cadence,” a work that has garnered critical acclaim. The spotlight track, “Family First,” is a deeply impactful single that delves into the profound significance of familial bonds. N.O. weaves his personal narrative through expertly crafted bars and metaphors, showcasing his exceptional lyrical prowess.

This track is brought to life with the expert production skills of Lino3x, Judgemental Records’ renowned in-house producer. Accompanying the powerful audio, a visually stunning music video, shot by the talented 4KVisionz team, adds an extra layer of depth to the song. The video was filmed at the picturesque Delaware Art Museum, offering a perfect backdrop for this emotionally charged piece.

To experience the captivating world of “Family First,” visit the official music video link: Watch “Family First”.

Discover more about N.O. and Judgemental Records by visiting their website at Judgemental Records and their comprehensive Linktree at Judgemental Records on Linktree.

Don’t miss out on “A Goodfellas Cadence EP,” available now for streaming and download at A Goodfellas Cadence – DistroKid.

Dive into this musical journey that brilliantly encapsulates the essence of family and the art of storytelling through rap.