Filipino rapper Ez Mil Drops Freestyles Dedicated To Nipsey Hussle & YG

(AllHipHop Music)
Filipino rapper Ez Mil has been internationally trending for weeks with his “Panalo” & recent ASAP (All Sunday Afternoon Party) global Live TV performance executively produced by Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias with Hip-Hop’s #1 band, 1500 or Nothin.
Fans and reactors have been waiting for this freestyle because this was the first time he appeared on a United States Hip-Hop radio station in the #2 market of Los Angeles, where greats like Da Baby, The Game, Joey Badass have gone viral for their memorable freestyles & discovered thanks to Power 106 Program Director, DJ E-Man.
MYX Global Featured Artist, Ez Mil, has been working hard to hone his craft for years with his family as inspiration and support. He is currently manifesting success with years of preparation meeting the right opportunities. Although what might seem like an overnight success really isn’t, it is actually years of ongoing grind that he’s had since moving to Las Vegas 4 years ago from Olangapo City, Subic City in the Philippines.
With this freestyle, Ez Mil shows that he is more than a talented lyricist & freestyler but he is a songwriter, musician, dancer, skateboarder, director, editor & producer. He will perform in his first virtual concert, presented by MYX on 4/17, tickets can be purchased at KTX.PH.
Check out some international reactions of the freestyle below & more HERE.