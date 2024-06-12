Fine China Returns with New Video “Anyway”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fine China, the rising star from Queens, New York, has released her latest single titled “Anyway,” produced by Mark Murrille. Serving as her third official release, “Anyway” is rapidly becoming Fine China’s biggest record to date. In less than three weeks, the single has amassed over 50,000 streams on Spotify, while the music video is closing in on the same amount of views on YouTube. This track is poised to be a standout anthem of the Summer.

Fine China’s musical journey began in 2009 as a member of the rap group Faith And Money. Fast forward to 2024, she has established herself as a formidable solo artist with just three singles. Her music, inspired by personal experiences, is crafted with care and resonates with a wide audience, offering a perfect soundtrack for both uplifting moments and the enjoyment of life’s finer things.

Beyond her musical talent, Fine China is deeply committed to her community. She uses her music as a platform for social work, helping the less fortunate and making a positive impact.

Fine China’s undeniable aura and innovative approach are clearly evident in “Anyway,” a track that promises to propel her to new heights. Her unique sound, combined with her dedication and work ethic, positions her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

