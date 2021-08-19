Finesse Cobain Raises The Bar With New Music Video For “Slum Baby”

Beginning to make a name for himself when he packed his bags and moved to North Carolina, Finesse Cobain is an up-and-coming hip-hop artist who has a chip on his shoulder to be one of the best artists in the game today. Driven by his love for music, which started at a young age, Finesse Cobain is prepared to go all-in on his dream and make it a reality. In his pursuit, he recently released a new music video for “Slum Baby,” and it is well worth a watch.

The “Slum Baby (Ft. Crank) [Official Video]” creates a cinematic experience of the slums and common locations that Finesse Cobain has made moves in during his entire life. Rapping about how no one acted like they knew who he was before he became successful in music, Finesse Cobain knows where he came from and who the real ones are around him. “Gave these people time to shine, but screw it now they time up,” mentions Cobain. Now is his time, and he’s not playing games. As the video transitions between various locations, it becomes clear to see that Finesse Cobain has it held down where he’s from, and no one can take that sense of mind from him. He’s ready to take the good ones with him and create a better environment for those who matter the most.

The “Slum Baby (Ft. Crank) [Official Video]” is some of Finesse Cobain’s best work in the aesthetics department. By adding a visual to the already popping song, he has bridged the gap and created a deeper subconscious connection with his fans, now that they can truly see who he is and where he’s from. Expect to see great things to come for Finesse Cobain, as it is only a matter of time before he becomes a household star.

Watch the “Slum Baby (Ft. Crank) [Official Video]” on YouTube here.

Follow Finesse Cobain on Instagram here.