“Focus” your attention on Itzel Rivera as she ushers the industry into a new era

Itzel, a native of Los Angeles, has worked as a model in a variety of capacities. Despite having previously worked as a model, she has just recently begun a career as a musician. She began listening to house music after relocating to Los Angeles. This enables her to compose songs with confidence that her audience will appreciate them. That is what drives her to continue composing songs like “Focus.”

Itzel worked with Rumor Records to make this song a reality. The success of “Focus” proves that the collaboration was a natural fit. We can’t express how grateful we are to Rumor Records for their assistance in the making of this great song.

