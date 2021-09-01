Following Netflix Debut, Mezuo Releases Debut EP “Major League”

This year in music has featured a range of surprises with a rapid bounce back off of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Mezuo, the multi-hyphenate artist from Houston, Texas is someone that’s taken full advantage of the rapid shift and also has carved a lane for himself in the process with the release of his debut EP “Major League”.

This 5 track effort marks territory in the music industry for the young artist that recently hit another major milestone for composing the feature film “Clash” on Netflix.

That achievement alone could have made a reasonable case on the year for the rising artist considering the rarity of a rapper composing original scores for a film of that scale or for any film in general. Combining these efforts in the same year is an eye-catching recipe that surely widens the playing field for Mezuo moving forward. The Los Angeles-based rapper and producer previously released his debut music video for his single “30” at the end of 2020 and the visual was met with widely positive reviews across outlets and fans alike. Similar to “30”, Mezuo also wrote, produced, and engineered all of the “Major League” EP.

Mezuo and his team crafted a project rollout that featured custom artwork, a tracklist image, and a teaser video that provided more commentary on the purpose of the EP. The current climate in the music industry is encouraging for independent artists because of the large number of streaming services as well as the wide range of distribution arms to help artists with their music visibility.

With that, it’s always cool seeing an in-house operation thrive and reach global audiences with a small number of hands in play outside of a major label. Mezuo continues to show his command of creativity with this latest effort and we can only imagine that there will be more to come from his side moving forward. You can check out the “Major League” EP across all platforms and get more acquainted with the young Houston native in the process.

