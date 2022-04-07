Get to Know J Star, the DJ and Producer Making a Name For Himself

An expert radio DJ for many years, J Star is popular for his weekly show on Sirius XM ch. 13. J Star started doing the show in 2018 and became a regular after that. Over the years, he has entertained millions of listeners and honed his open format DJing skills in the process. This has opened many doors for J Star, broadening his career horizons. Besides being a skilled radio DJ, J Star also covers live events. He has DJed multiple times for the Knicks and opened for some of the biggest artists in the world in the past. He has also worked with renowned brands like Nike, the NBA, Adidas, Jordan, JBL, Dropbox, HBO, Hennessey, and Jack Daniels.

Some people work hard and show dedication to their craft but never seem to break through the glass ceiling. On the other hand, we see people achieving unprecedented success through social media platforms and the internet. While it’s exciting for those involved, it might leave others wondering whether hard work is still worth it. DJ J Star, who has been chasing his dream since a young age, says it is. His pursuit of success exemplifies persistence, patience, and tenacity from when he was a young boy. In a world obsessed with instant gratification and overnight success, he is proof that effort and a great work ethic are still as important today as they have always been.

So, how did he get there?

Becoming a DJ was J Star’s dream from an early age. Born in the Dominican Republic, he grew up surrounded by a rich musical heritage in the diverse Uptown Manhattan and the Bronx areas. His family was supportive of his dreams when he decided to follow his passion, but they told him to get a college degree first. As a result, J Star enrolled and graduated from audio engineering school.

After graduation, J Star honed his skills by interning at different companies such as KTU and HOT 97. The opportunities helped him become an even better DJ, which didn’t go unnoticed. In 2015, J Star was requested to become an on-air mixer for iHeart Radio Power 105.1. There, he showcased his unique ability to mix various genres of music masterfully and gradually started growing his reputation as a mixer. Three years later, he got the opportunity to work at Sirius XM.

Hard work is the other thing J Star credits for his success besides his academic background. For instance, he says Sirius XM has opened his eyes to his potential and how much more he can do beyond what he previously believed he could. He adds that though he is now an internationally renowned DJ, the journey has been much longer than many people know. “Don’t stop working,” he says. “Consistency is key. 15 years in the game, and I am finally starting to see the benefits.”

J Star adds that he is just getting started. His dream is to grace even bigger stages in the coming years and to be on the road spinning or performing his own songs. When not performing, DJ J Star hopes to be in the studio working alongside the biggest artists in the world.