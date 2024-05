Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas and Ghostface are back at it again! Classic Hip-Hop is in full force on the new song “Scar Tissue.”

This is the moment many have been waiting for! Ghostface Killah and Nas on the same track – again. This isn’t the first time, but it has been a long time since these titans have shared a beat. This is the first opus under Mass Appeal Records thought and quite a start is it. The song is under 3 minutes, but we still get three verses from them, so listen up.

