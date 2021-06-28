Hannah Brooke On Going From Modeling to Music

Hannah is a social media influencer and an authority in the music industry. She is a folk singer who has made headlines on TikTok and Instagram platforms. She commands hundreds of thousands of followers, yet she is just 23 years old.

It is not often to meet a multi-talented millennial who is a force in an established industry. However, that is not the narrative for this one Hannah Brooke. Though single, Hannah is a social media influencer and an authority in the music industry. She is a folk singer who has made headlines on TikTok and Instagram platforms. She commands hundreds of thousands of followers, yet she is just 23 years old.

Additionally, Hannah loves photographing and cares so much about her hairstyle and health. Her beautiful looks make her position herself as a model and a celebrity to her fans.

The “Pull Up” Hit

Hannah started singing on reality TV shows as X-Factor at the age of 14. Since then, she has been growing in her craft and perfecting her songs. Her career narrative changed when she began working on releasing her music dubbed “Pull Up.” This release is to take place this month and will be available on Spotify and Apple. The new hit will rock the industry, and her fans are already waiting with bated breath.

Hannah gets her motivation from artists such as SZA, Summer Walker, and Polo G.

What Inspires Hannah?

Hannah Brooke loves creating music that follows the genre that she listens to. She loves to apply her talent to express her stories and emotions through music. Her success in the music industry also motivates her to keep working harder every day to achieve new goals. Her net worth is currently at $5million and continues to climb the ladder of success.

Fitness Modelling

Hannah’s fitness modeling marries well with her singing career. She loves to incorporate her dancing into her workout routines. Hannah maintains a strict diet to keep herself always in shape and maintain her physique.

These aspects are essential for anyone wishing to scale in any industry. Hannah believes that success doesn’t just happen; you create it. And in creating it, you need to develop habits that you will do habitually to help you perfect your craft. Additionally, Hannah emphasizes the need to always be patient and wait for the results. When she sings, she does not do it for fame or money. However, she aims to meet the fans’ needs. And In doing so, money and fame follow. She waits patiently for what she has sown to grow. Hannah has also developed her passion since she was 14. Being passionate about music has always helped her to improve from one level to another.

Therefore, if you are a startup stepping foot in the industry, it is essential to be patient, passionate, and persistent in your craft.

For more information on scaling in the music industry, you can connect to Hannah on Instagram at @hannahbrookesanders or visit her website here.