Haya Elsamman Drops New Track “Astro”

Rising artist Haya Elsamman just made her debut to streaming platforms with her three-song EP titled “Astronaut.” The first of the 3 songs is titled “Astro” and it packs a punch.

Although no lyrics are used, Haya uses her natural abilities to make a beat into a song that doesn’t need lyrics for her listeners to enjoy. The intro showcases an electric guitar baseline that can be heard throughout the song and shortly after the snares kick in.

Lasting 4 minutes and 26 seconds, “Astro” is a track that anyone can enjoy and is sure to catapult Haya’s music career. While no new music has been announced, it’s certain she’s in the studio producing songs for 2022. Keep up with Haya Elsamman and listen to her music below.

Follow Haya Elsamman on Instagram: @haya

Check out “Astro” below: