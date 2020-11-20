Houston’s Cam Wallace Delivers “Retail” Music Video; Builds On Songwriting Work with Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Ciara

(AllHipHop Music)
This week Houston bred artist Cam Wallace delivered the new music video for his critically acclaimed track, “Retail.” Recently added to Spotify’s XOXO Playlist with over 1.8 million followers and inspired by one of his favorite pastimes, Cam Wallace runs over the track as raps about all the fly women and fashion that inspired “Retail.” Cam’s hope is that women feel fly inside and out when this record comes on.
“Honestly I’m always shopping, it’s literally one of my favorite past times. I really dig fashion and style overall,” Cam Wallace said. “I love a woman with style and grace as Biggie would say, so when I heard the beat it really just felt like dressing room music or something you would hear in one your favorite clothing stores. It felt like something you get dressed too, I just kinda ran with that vibe and put it into words.”
After work with Beyonce, Chris Brown, Sevyn Streeter, Ciara, Omarion, Chaz French and a few others Cam Wallace is stepping into the spotlight with new music of his own.
“I’m from Houston Texas, I got my start in music honestly from my dad’s music collection. I grew up surrounded by music in the household so the interest started there as time progressed. I just started loving and learning the craft more,” Cam Wallace explained. “My sound is honestly not just one particular sound, it’s a blend of all the music and vibes I grew up loving. From neo-soul vibes to trap, to R&B to Hip-Hop it’s all mixed in there.”
Set for release on his project 5IVE MICS which released online in late October, Cam Wallace uses “
“I had a whole solid plan and rollout lined up and COVID just kinda threw a whole plot twist in the mix. I just figured it has given me more time to prepare, and just really get the craft even more tight. I was really wanting to hit some stages this year and really get my feet wet on that side of things but COVID had other plans, so back to work I go! When it’s time, I’ll be even more ready than I was before.”