Houston’s Jimmy Bolt Goes Crazy In “Yacks On Me” Visual

Today H-Town rapper Jimmy Bolt drops the visual for his new track “Yacks On Me,” a title which is a play on the phrase “racks on me.” Continuing with his theme of incorporating “y” in everything he says, Jimmy Bolt delivers “Yacks On Me” ahead of his new album set to drop July 30th. In the visual Jimmy Bolt can be seen riding in a Ferrari, flashing money and smoking out with a host of sexy ladies.

The single itself is already picking up on the club and party scenes as day parties and Summer vibes are in full swing in the Lonestar state and regional DJ’s have picked up on the record adding it to rotation.

“We got the y’s again, it’s y’s forever manm, Yacks On Me is dropping July 2nd! It’s a smash, it’s a hit and this whole song just tells me and just tells the whole world that the yacks in me, but it is also on me too. You know what I am saying? So, it is super pressure,” Jimmy Bolt explained. “We just shot the video out Houston, f##### Ferrari, downtown, bad b###### of course and driving that Ferarri. We got a house like a live ass mansion. We had a drone pilot, I have never seen a guy, fly drones, so crazy and fast.”

Raised in a musical family, Jimmy Bolt is a natural when it comes to creating and visualizing the feel to his music and the industry has taken notice after his collaborations with Lil Keed, SSG Splurge and co-signs from OG Louie the XIII, Rubi Rose, Gunna, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd and more.

“Music was just something that I was always around and heard. My pops was in music, he was a band instructor, so I always heard all types of music from Jazz to Pop, to Rap to Rock. So I’ve always been around it and had an ear for it. Around four or five years ago I just started doing it, so it went up from there”

Preceding the release of his new single “Yacks On Me,” Jimmy Bolt performed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yo for Summerfest at Raising Cane’s River Center in one of Jimmy’s biggest shows to date.

“I had a huge show with Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yo in Louisiana that I prepared for. I just spent a few weeks out in LA with my team recording, filming and just vibing out in LA to get the music together, I loved hitting the stage for my fans aka the Yang,” Jimmy Bolt said.

“We call our fans the Yang – not the gang – but Yang. It’s a whole fan club and the whole lit crowd of people that are always gonna tee-up and wear the merch and just catch the full vibe,” Jimmy Bolt said. “Get ready Yang, this is our year, we gonna drop this crazy s### and show y’all something that you’ve never seen before. Real life yock star ish, on Yod.”

In addition to the show and album, Jimmy Bolt is focused on developing several artists that are signed to his Yellowland imprint.

“I’m YEO, I’m the boss, it’s all coming full circle, and it’s time to go crazy. I got my two artists that are harder than a b*tch and we’re gonna start pushing. I’m not here cappin, my s### it is authentic you know, you see it,” he laughed.