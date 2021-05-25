Houston’s Jimmy Bolt Unloads “Funplex” Visual and Single

Today Yellowland Records artist Jimmy Bolt released the music video for his new song “Funplex.” The song and video release were accompanied by a COVID-safe release party that featured heavy smoke, lots of women and overflowing drinks. His latest release “Funplex” is an ode to the Houston indoor entertainment complex with hundreds of games and attractions so it’s got an upbeat vibe on this one. […]

Raised in a musical family, Jimmy Bolt is a natural when it comes to creating and visualizing the feel to his music and the industry has taken notice after his collaborations with Lil Keed, SSG Splurge and co-signs from OG Louie the XIII, Rubi Rose, Gunna, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd and more.