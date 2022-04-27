How Kiwi Went from Making Dorm Room Beats to a Sought After Producer

Kiwi accomplishments boast two triple-platinum songs, a platinum single, and a few gold and platinum albums, yet his vision and dreams are for even more.

Kiwi, a producer and artist originally from Superior, WI discovered a love for music at a young age. A natural musical talent, he taught himself to play guitar after receiving one for Christmas at the age of 10 and taught himself the basics of piano later in high school. He explained his start with music revealing, “I’ve always been into music for as long as I can remember…Growing up I listened to a variety of music, but I always liked creating my own songs.”

He started making beats in 2016 before the start of college and then began posting them on YouTube. Quick growth followed and the next two years saw him balancing school with posting and trying to connect with artists online. Talent does not go undiscovered for long and soon Kiwi was reached out to by YK Osiris and ended up making “Valentine” and “Worth It” in his dorm room. Shortly after this success, Kiwi dropped out of university and focused full-time on music.

Since then he has produced big hit songs such as “Mood Swings” by Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay and “Love Hurts” by Lil Tjay and Toosii. His accomplishments boast two triple-platinum songs, a platinum single, and a few gold and platinum albums, yet his vision and dreams are for even more.

