Icewear Vezzo – “Richer Than My Opps”

Continuing to apply pressure Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo delivers an absolute banger with “Richer Than My Opps.” He’s made and paid and he’s got the ears of the streets after his most recently successful release Rich Off Pints 2.

