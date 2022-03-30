International Nova’s “DALÈ” Makes its Mark in the Top 20 on Apple Music

It truly is March Madness for International Nova! His catchy single “DALÈ” has peaked at #6 on the iTunes Top 100 Latin Music charts! He was comfortably nestled between “Chale” and “No Estoy en Gente” as of March 22nd. He has since remained on the Top 20 among artists such as Selena, Marc Anthony, and Ricky Martin!

“As an independent artist it’s an amazing feeling to be able to make it to the charts and share the charts with some legendary artists,” says International Nova

The Latin artist could not be more over the moon at his song’s success. Reaching such a high level is a massive accomplishment for the hardworking entertainer. He has been building his brand, hoping to be seen for the talent he has proven to be.

Nova has declared the following when addressing the way he feels about his single now climbing the Apple Music charts. “[I feel] awesome but this is because of my supporters, I have some amazing ones,” Nova states.

Heavily influenced by the Afrobeats he had his ear to while growing up in the Bronx, International Nova has made quite the impression on the music community. He has shared the stage with fellow successful peers such as Petey Pablo, French Montana, and Musiq Soulchild.

He has made such an impression on Hollywood that he is currently working behind the scenes with Vanessa Bling and Petey Pablo to name a few. On the film side, he can be seen in the biopic of late rapper, Tupac Shakur, “All Eyez on Me”. He has also guest-starred on household favorite reality drama, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”.

If “DALÈ” sounds familiar, it is because the title got its debut on AMC network’s newest show, “Covenant”. The hit was popular and mood-setting from the moment it left the studio; something Nova is skilled at. Its only competition is his mainstream title “Controla”, which has collected over 1.3 million streams.

He took to his Instagram to express the pride he feels in seeing his creation soar to such great heights. Other artists reached to Nova for support as they expressed their pride in this feat. This is a journey Nova is sure not to forget.

The dynamic title can be streamed on digital platforms Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and Tidal! Follow Rolling Stone’s “Global Artist to Watch” on Instagram at @internationalnova and Twitter @novabxprince.

View the ranking here.