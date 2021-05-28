J. Cole Continues “a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e” With New Visual From ‘The Off-Season’

As you may know recently Dreamville ringleader J Cole left the BAL (Basketball Africa League) so he’s technically in his basketball AND rap Off-Season. But that hasn’t stopped the Fayetteville, NC bred rapper as he continues to promote his new album of the same title continuing on his path and “a p p l y i […]

As you may know recently Dreamville ringleader J Cole left the BAL (Basketball Africa League) so he’s technically in his basketball AND rap Off-Season. But that hasn’t stopped the Fayetteville, NC bred rapper as he continues to promote his new album of the same title continuing on his path and “a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e” as you will see in the visual. He’s rap’s 100 million dollar man and as they say in the basketball highlights on ESPN, “he can’t be stopped, you can only hope to contain him” – at least as far as rap goes. Check it out below: