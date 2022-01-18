Jake Plonskier Shines Light on the Darkness in His New Song “Darkness in Your Eyes”

Jake, a Los Angeles-based artist, has established himself as a musician who knows the power of music to communicate himself.

Fans of Jake Plonskier will be blown away by “Darkness in your eyes.” The song has done wonders for him and his career since its debut. The song is currently accessible for streaming on a multitude of websites throughout the world. As a consequence of this song, Jake has firmly established himself as one of the most well-known musicians of his generation.

He has been on a variety of shows all across the world. His most recent EP, "Darkness in your eyes," contains three songs that are steadily gaining popularity.

Jake has traveled extensively over the world and has met people from many walks of life. He has studied the music of these countries since it piqued his interest. He can make masterpieces by combining his travel experience with his innate natural skill for music creation.

Check out “Darkness in your eyes” on Spotify: