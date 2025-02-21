James Brown’s Hip-Hop Legacy Lives On Through New 310babii Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

James Brown had a massive impact on Hip-Hop. Now, 310babii’s brings the Godfather back for another trip down a soulful lane.

The Godfather of Soul’s influence on hip-hop reaches a new generation as rising star 310babii releases “Bad,” a groundbreaking collaboration featuring James Brown’s iconic 1971 vocals. The track, released today through HIGH IQ/EMPIRE, bridges the gap between classic funk and modern rap, highlighting Brown’s enduring impact on hip-hop culture.

James Brown’s rhythmic innovations, particularly his emphasis on “the one” – the first beat of each musical measure – laid the foundation for hip-hop’s beat-driven culture. His music has been sampled in countless hip-hop classics, from Eric B. & Rakim to Public Enemy, making him one of the most sampled artists in the genre’s history.

“I’m beyond grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary James Brown,” says 310babii, whose recent ascent in hip-hop includes two successful 2024 albums and over 500 million career streams. “Being able to blend his timeless sound with my energy is truly a dream come true.”

The collaboration, produced by Sean Momberger (known for his work with Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow), comes with a vibrant music video directed by Stacking Memories. The video features 310babii performing with a live band and, notably, includes never-before-seen footage of James Brown in the post-credits sequence.

310babii’s star has been rising rapidly, with his recent single “Soak City (Do It)” achieving RIAA 2x Platinum status. The Los Angeles rapper has earned recognition from the Recording Academy as a New Class Member and received nominations at both the BET Hip Hop Awards and the upcoming iHeart Radio Music Awards, where he’s nominated for Best New Artist (Hip-Hop).

The release of “Bad” represents more than just a new single – it’s a torch-passing moment that connects hip-hop’s foundational influences with its future. As 310babii prepares for his performance at Rolling Loud LA in March, this collaboration with James Brown solidifies his position as a bridge between hip-hop’s rich history and its evolving sound.