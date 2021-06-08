Jay Stacs Releases The Debut Single “Pop It” Produced By K.E

Stacs Debut single “Pop It” is swiftly making its round in clubs and lounges across the nation. The mellow yet upbeat vibe, is sure to grasp many rap enthusiasts’ ears as the tunes cling to a relaxing resonance.

Jay Stacs, an Atlanta native, brings groundbreaking and innovative music, that is set to change how listeners, enthusiasts and fans acknowledge the urban rap/hip-hop culture. Debut single “Pop It” is swiftly making its round in clubs and lounges across the nation. The mellow yet upbeat vibe, is sure to grasp many rap enthusiasts’ ears as the tunes cling to a relaxing resonance.

Jay Stacs owns his lane when it comes to delivering a familiar but unique tone that fills the atmosphere. With thousands of streams since release of ATL Life EP across major streaming platforms, such as Pandora, it can be determined that Stacs is indeed a rising star with no outlook on coming down.

ATL Life sets the image to immerse fans in a melodic experience that emulates lifestyle in Atlanta. It can be said that Atlanta is known for creativity, clubs, parties, late nights, strip clubs, hustle and success. ATL Life is the painted picture that presents how life is living in Atlanta.

There are literally thousands of artists releasing music a day and can be extremely overwhelming in search of new music to vibe out to. Jay has separated himself in a way that most independent artists struggle achieving. If you don’t believe what’s being said, take a listen to single “Pop It” produced by K.E. On The Track off of ATL Life release.

If you rock'n with it, be sure to add to your favorites and playlist(s) on your go to streaming platform.

The culture is here, the good vibes are here, the energy is here; what more could anyone ask for? Jay Stacs is definitely sharing quality music of art, for all rap and hip-hop lovers across the world.

Listen to the music here:

