Jaysenlazy is a Lyrical Genius

Jaysen Walker, aka Jaysenlazy, is beginning to make a name for himself in the music industry. Growing up in Compton, CA, Jaysenlazy gravitated towards music to escape the harsh reality going on around him. He found comfort in music and has been writing ever since he was a kid. He has become an expert in his craft and does a beautiful job at relaying his emotions through his music. World-renowned artists The Game, and Fat Joe have both reached out to Jaysenlazy through DM about his music.

Jaysenlazy is currently an independent artist, who describes his music as sad, sexual, and angry. Having overcome many harsh trials and tribulations, Jaysenlazy wants his fans to “take away my drive, ambition, and emotion behind every song.” When listening to Jaysenlazy you can truly feel his emotions through the speaker. The way Jaysenlazy penetrates your soul is yet to be done by any other artist. He inspires all his fans to live life to its fullest and not waste a day on this precious earth.

Jaysenlazy will be releasing his latest album “Suicidal Depression” on May 10th. The inspiration behind this project was Jaysenlazy’s family, love, and life. This project is set to be the best art he has released yet and the whole industry is waiting on the edge of their seats. Be sure to follow Jaysenlazy on all platforms and follow his lustrous career. This is just the beginning for Jaysenlazy as he looks to crush his next upcoming endeavor.

Follow Jaysenlazy on:

Spotify: @Jaysenlazy

YouTube: Jaysen Lazy

Instagram: @Jaysenlazy