JFK Fetti shows his Lyrical Prowess in his latest release “Mood”

There is no doubt music has a profound power. It is dubbed the universal language to the soul due to its power and influence over many people. Music enables artists to express their thoughts and emotions to the rest of the world. It’s through music that the artists can communicate to and about society.

Hip-hop is one of the revolutionary music sounds with a massive fan base across the globe. This musical genre enjoys one of the most loyal fanbases. These fans are enthralled with the hip-hop sound and the artists and are always looking forward to new releases.

However, the major challenge with the genre has been on delivery. Many of the artists are capable of rapping but not everyone is capable of a clear and smooth rap delivery. Success in the hip-hop world is somehow measured by the artist’s ability to deliver and connect with their audience.

JFK Fetti, a lyrical wizard and delivery master, has taken command of the hip-hop world with his unmatched rap skills. He is considered one of the most skilled rap talents with insane vocal delivery today. JFK Fetti’s fans love him for his full of life lyrics and infectious melodies.

With several years of experience in the industry, JFK Fetti is gradually cementing his position as one of the most talented hip-hop artists to watch out for in the near future. He has made a name for himself in the hip-hop industry with his new and old, unique hip-hop sound.

JFK Fetti latest single “Mood” has a whole new vibe. The trackis a fusion of good old rap with modern beats. It’s a classical masterpiece that has distinguished the rapper from the other hip-hop artists. In the single, JFK Fetti has stretched himself to the limits, experimenting with various aspects of rap music.

From the onset, “Mood” sets a mood with its beautiful blend of past and modern sounds. The scintillating electronica and brap-brapping rap harmonies combine with dexterous lyrical flows to make the song timeless.

With the trendy drill beat, “Mood” is arguably the most dynamic hip-hop track released this year. The beat hits harder than Jake Paul and you are entertained by every aspect of this hip hop track. The lyrics will energize you, set you in the mood to explore your inner potential, or even motivate you to do a few more reps at the gym.

What’s outstanding about the single is that JFK Fetti has not only sampled the various aspects of hip hop but has echoed classic sounds of old while making music for the modern hip-hop fanbase. Cutting edge, comfortable and fresh yet familiar, Fetti produces a futuristic sound.

“Mood” by JFK Fetti is the perfect track for explosive drill music enthusiasts. Be on the watch on his next release. The track is available on JFK Fetti’s Spotify.